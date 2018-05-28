Posted on by

Memorial Day memories


Area residents prepare to listen to the Memorial Day keynote speaker, retired Colonel Bob Wetterstroem.

Area residents prepare to listen to the Memorial Day keynote speaker, retired Colonel Bob Wetterstroem.


Dean Wright | OVP

Boy Scouts fold a large flag just before the Memorial Day Ceremony.


Dean Wright | OVP

Southern-A Model-A Club rolls by.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Academy Marching Band rings out with patriotic tunes.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallipolis Shriners wave to spectators.


Dean Wright | OVP

Tiny cars buzz by with Shriners behind the wheel.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Battle Cross is often used as a symbolic marker on a battlefield or at a base camp for a soldier who died.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren greets area residents.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin waves to the crowd.


Dean Wright | OVP

Onlookers witness as the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade rolls by once again.


Dean Wright | OVP

River Valley and South Gallia Marching Bands promenade to American classics.


Dean Wright | OVP

Members of the local Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 SUVCW hold a firing salute.


Dean Wright | OVP

Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 members hold a separate Memorial Day Ceremony in Pine Street Cemetery.


Dean Wright | OVP

VFW 4464 Honor Guard holds a firing salute at the end of the Memorial Day Ceremony in Gallipolis City Park, Monday.


Dean Wright | OVP

Members of the River Valley Phoenix show choir sing “I’m proud to be an American.”


Dean Wright | OVP

