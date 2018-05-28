Memorial Day memories

Area residents prepare to listen to the Memorial Day keynote speaker, retired Colonel Bob Wetterstroem.
Dean Wright | OVP
Boy Scouts fold a large flag just before the Memorial Day Ceremony.
Dean Wright | OVP
Southern-A Model-A Club rolls by.
Dean Wright | OVP
Gallia Academy Marching Band rings out with patriotic tunes.
Dean Wright | OVP
Gallipolis Shriners wave to spectators.
Dean Wright | OVP
Tiny cars buzz by with Shriners behind the wheel.
Dean Wright | OVP
The Battle Cross is often used as a symbolic marker on a battlefield or at a base camp for a soldier who died.
Dean Wright | OVP
Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren greets area residents.
Dean Wright | OVP
Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin waves to the crowd.
Dean Wright | OVP
Onlookers witness as the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade rolls by once again.
Dean Wright | OVP
River Valley and South Gallia Marching Bands promenade to American classics.
Dean Wright | OVP
Members of the local Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 SUVCW hold a firing salute.
Dean Wright | OVP
Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 members hold a separate Memorial Day Ceremony in Pine Street Cemetery.
Dean Wright | OVP
VFW 4464 Honor Guard holds a firing salute at the end of the Memorial Day Ceremony in Gallipolis City Park, Monday.
Dean Wright | OVP
Members of the River Valley Phoenix show choir sing “I’m proud to be an American.”
Dean Wright | OVP
