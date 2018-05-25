Man dies in motorcycle crash

RIO GRANDE — On Friday around 4:31 p.m., a Gallipolis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on State Route 554, roughly .2 mile west of Tycoon Road.

According to a release obtained from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jerry D. Colley, 51, was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson west on State Route 554 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve, slid off the roadway and came to rest in a field. Colley was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Gallia EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

