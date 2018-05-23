Man faces felony child endangerment

GALLIPOLIS — A Bidwell man who was taken into custody by the Gallia Sheriff’s Office Friday faces a preliminary hearing Thursday (today) on the second-degree felony charge of child endangerment.

According to a complaint filed with the Gallipolis Municipal Court, “on May 18, 2018, an employee of the Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room contacted 911 to report that an infant child had been brought in with head trauma. The child was airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital on the same date with left periorbital swelling and left temporal swelling.”

The complaint further states, during an interview with the father, Daniel S. Corbin, (23), Corbin allegedly admitted to “hitting his child in the head with his hand.”

Judge Eric Mulford issued a $1,000,000 bond with either 10 percent cash or full surety.

Corbin http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_Corbin.jpg Corbin