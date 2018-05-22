Outdoor Skills Day set

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District is set to host an Outdoor Skills Day June 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We have started trying to encourage kids to be outside. We usually do the passport to fishing programs already, and also archery. So we are combining with our Gallia County Conservation club, and we are going to work together on some things there,” said Erica Preston, education coordinator with GCSWCD. “We hope that they will take care of it when they get older and encourage them to keep passing that down.”

The day will include multiple areas to help teach participants about outdoor skills ranging from fishing to soil conservation. Multiple agencies and organizations are helping make the event possible.

The Moore Family, who are training under Frederick Burdell, will have a bee station on hand. Eric Clary, of the Gallia County Conservation Club and Shooting Aces 4H club will be operating the passport to fishing, archery, and air pistols. Roy Rucker, the Gallia County Wildlife Officer will be doing a station on boat safety. Julie Simmons from Bidwell Bait and Tackle will operate a station teaching about bait and tackle for fishing. Gallia SWCD will have their streamulator station, and an edible plant station will be on hand as well.

“It’s a sand table where we put in different simulations on what streams can look like and talk about soil erosion and how planting trees along banks help hold the soil,” said Preston.

The day will take place at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds under a new carport shelter by the pond and is open to the public.

“We had a grant to get the carport that’s already installed there so we have to do some kind of event there just to try and encourage our local residents and especially the youth to be kind to the environment and enjoy it, but when you’re enjoying it try not to tear it up at the same time,” said Preston.

For more details about the Outdoor Skills Day, call the Gallia SWCD at 740-446-6173.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

