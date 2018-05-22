Wetterstroem to keynote Memorial Day

GALLIPOLIS — Retired Colonel Bob Wetterstroem will serve as this year’s keynote speaker for the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade and ceremony.

He graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and was commissioned in the field artillery as a distinguished military graduate.

Wetterstroem is a graduate of several U.S. Army Schools including Airborne, Ranger, Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. He remains active in the Major Samuel Woodfill Chapter and currently serves as Vice President of ROTC Affairs.

During his 30 years of service, he spent 18 years in FA assignments including: Battery Executive Officer of three howitzer batteries at Fort Cambpell, Ky., Commander of two howitzer batteries in Vietnam (including all four caliber of FA weapons: 105 mm, 155 mm, 175 mm and eight inch in the Army inventory), Commander of a 175 mm battery in the 5th Battalion of the 28th Field Artillery, Commander of the 5th/28 FA Battalion for four years and Commander of the 428th Field Artillery Brigade for three years.

His non-Fa assignments included Deputy Chief of Staff, Training, for the 83rd Army Reserve Command during Operation Desert Shield/ Desert Storm. In that position, he was responsible for the mobilization, training and deployment of 21 units to Iraq, Europe and the U.S. His final assignment was Commandant, 2075th U.S. Army Reserves Forces School.

Following his retirement from the Army, Wetterstroem served as Deputy Commanding General with the Ohio Military Reserve for four and a half years. He and his wife Rita Hyle Wetterstroem live in Cincinnati. They have two children and three grandchildren and will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, June 1.

The Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade will be held May 28 and organized by the Gallia Veterans Service Commission. All veteran service organizations, businesses, foundations and community groups are invited to participate. Groups interested are asked to contact the service office at 740-446-2005 no later than May 25. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at City Park at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to follow.

Onlookers follow as Gallia Academy High School Band plays patriotic tunes down Second Avenue during last year’s Memorial Day Parade. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_DSC_0441-1-.jpg Onlookers follow as Gallia Academy High School Band plays patriotic tunes down Second Avenue during last year’s Memorial Day Parade.