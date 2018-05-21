Rio president finalist for Georgian college presidency

RIO GRANDE — According to a release published on the University System of Georgia website, Dr. Michelle Johnston has recently been selected as the sole finalist for a president’s position at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Ga.

Johnston is the 22nd president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College and took the Rio president’s seat in 2014.

“Dr. Johnston’s experience in higher education will provide a strong foundation for the students, faculty and staff of the College of Coastal Georgia,” said Chancellor Steve Wrigley in the release. “I want to thank and commend the campus search committee for its efforts and the role it played in this search process. The College of Coastal Georgia and the Brunswick community will greatly benefit from Dr. Johnston’s leadership.”

According to rio.edu, “Johnston previously served as Senior Vice President for Administrative Affairs at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama…Johnston also has held administrative positions at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Mississippi State University, Wood College and Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas. Her (now more than 20) years of experience in higher education includes both administrative and faculty leadership positions.”

Johnston was appointed by Gov. John Kasich to serve as a member of the Association of Ohio Commodores. She serves on the Welsh Heritage Museum Board and was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Va., and also serves as its chair, according to the release.

The release states a board of regents will decide on a finalist for president at the College of Coastal Georgia during a future meeting.

Ohio Valley Publishing will continue to follow this story as it develops.

University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College President Dr. Michelle Johnston speaks to graduates during the 139th commencement ceremony in 2015. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_050215-Rio-Grande-Commencement-President-Michelle-Johnston-2.jpg University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College President Dr. Michelle Johnston speaks to graduates during the 139th commencement ceremony in 2015. Dean Wright | OVP