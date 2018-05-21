Sunshine and spades in Gallipolis

Gallipolis in Bloom held its annual planting day Saturday morning with a plant exchange just prior to volunteers gathering and planting across town. Volunteers were counted to number around 50 and planting took roughly 45 minutes due to all the volunteers, said GIB committee members.

