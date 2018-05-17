Senior Art Show comes to Greer

RIO GRANDE — The artwork of local seniors will be showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 36th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show that will be held May 21-25 and May 29 – June 1 at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Participants age 55 or older, who have entered artwork in the show, will have these items on display at the Museum daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, May 21 through Friday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 31. The public is invited to visit the museum at any time during the days and times mentioned to view the artwork and also vote for the Show’s People’s Choice Award. In addition, a special tea to recognize the participants and award-winning art pieces will be held at the Museum on Friday, June 1st at 10:30 am. Organizers ask the public to note that this is a new time for the tea from years before. All participants, their guests, museum visitors, and the public will be welcome to attend.

Examples of art categories that were entered in the contest include acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil, and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape, and still life. In addition, an essay and poetry category was also available with these entries included as part of the display at the museum. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

For more details about the art show, call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm, the resource center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

The Esther Allen Greer Museum sits on Rio Grande's West College Street.