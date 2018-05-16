New Life Lutheran hold clothing drive

GALLIPOLIS — New Life Lutheran Church on Jackson Pike will be holding a clothing drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday for those in need of new clothing or shoes.

According to Pastor John Jackson, the drive was started several years ago by a church member. The church can be found at 900 Jackson Pike.

“People from all over the community bring clothes here because they know we give it away,” said Jackson. “Nothing is sold and it’s donated from all over the community. We also have a church (Upper Arlington Lutheran Church) in Columbus that supports us and we get a trailer load of clothes from them twice a year and it’s good stuff.”

New Life has worked with the Upper Arlington church for easily five or six years, said Jackson.

“There is still tremendous need in Puerto Rico from all the storms,” said Jackson. “I’ve spoken with doctors from Puerto Rico and they said in the central part it still doesn’t have electricity or water. This whole effort is coordinated to help them also. The clothes we have left over will go to Puerto Rico through Lutheran Disaster Relief. They have a shipping container of supplies, especially cleaning supplies, going to help in the effort. It’s not only that we’re helping anybody in this area from all over southeastern Ohio with this clothing giveaway, it will reach out to the hurricane disaster also.”

“We all need more money and we don’t necessarily get it but when you get free clothes that sets your money aside for other important things you need,” said Jackson. “We hope people will take advantage of this. We have too much at times and that includes clothes. Part of what we’re really doing is getting them in circulation. I’ve been blessed to go on mission work and see how people all over the world living and it’s amazing the things people go through with no food or water.”

For more information, the church can be reached at 740-446-4889.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

New Life Lutheran Church’s clothing drive will benefit area residents. Leftover clothing will be donated to those in need in Puerto Rico. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_0516182056.jpg New Life Lutheran Church’s clothing drive will benefit area residents. Leftover clothing will be donated to those in need in Puerto Rico. Courtesy photo