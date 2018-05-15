Honoring Peace Officers

GALLIPOLIS — Members of the community gathered together Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty in honor of National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

The Gallipolis City Commission along with Ohio Valley Bank and the Gallipolis Police Department held a ceremony in the City Park at noon to commemorate three local officers who lost their lives on duty with a special honor guard ceremony. Dale Holcomb, Dave Poling, and Josh Risner were all memorialized for their sacrifice.

“May 16, 1961 President John F. Kennedy signed a bill that became effective in 1962 that proclaimed May the 15 as National Peace Officer Memorial Day. This day, all across the country communities like ours pause and give due credit to those men and women who are serving the communities in which we live, serve, and raise our Children,” said Bob Hood. “I want to borrow a quote from Ronald Reagan who said this, ‘the men and women who carried the cause of justice to the grave deserve our respect and our gratitude, without law and order society would crumble.’”

GPD, while recognizing those who have made a sacrifice in their death, also looked to those who continue to give in their life. During the ceremony Chief Jeff Boyer named the Gallipolis Police Officer of the Year. Patrolman Chris Walker was selected by his coworkers in the department regarding his honesty, integrity, loyalty, knowledge of the job and how that knowledge is applied.

“To have been selected by your fellow officers is a credit to you personally and professionally. It is a reflection of your work ethic, professionalism and ability to maintain good working relationships with your co-workers,” said Boyer. “You are truly a credit to the department and an asset to the citizens of the City of Gallipolis.”

The city commissioners read an official proclamation calling the citizens of Gallipolis and those patriotic, civic, and educational organizations to observe the week of May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Week with appropriate ceremonies and observances in which all may join in commemorating law enforcement officers, past and present who have given of themselves for the good of others.

