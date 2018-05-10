Law enforcement recovers $43,000 in cash, 453 grams meth

On May 4, Ohio State troopers stopped a 2006 Honda Civic with Ohio registration for a marked lanes and license plate violation on U.S. 35 in Gallia County. Criminal indicators were observed and a Rio Grande Police Department drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 453 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle worth $43,000. The driver, Erica Mix, 27, and passenger, Michelle Mix, 49, both from Columbus, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony. Both were incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail.

Staff Report

