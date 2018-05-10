Annual Gallia Visitors Guide returns

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio Valley Publishing is once again partnering with the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau to create the official 2018 Gallia County Visitors Guide and Brochure for publication.

This 32-page color magazine and companion color brochure highlights activities and experiences unique to Gallia County, all while promoting local tourism. Both the magazine and brochure will be produced on glossy, color pages filled with event schedules, feature stories and all manner of “things to do” from Gallipolis, to Rio Grande, to Bidwell and beyond.

There will be 20,000 brochures and 6,500 magazines printed and distributed throughout the state of Ohio showcasing what Gallia County has to offer. There are advertising opportunities in either the magazine or brochure, with special rates for those who wish to advertise in both.

To reserve a spot in these publications meant to celebrate Gallia County, contact the Gallipolis Daily Tribune at 740-446-2342. The deadline to purchase advertising is Tuesday, May 15.

A scene from the Bob Evan’s Farm Festival in Rio Grande. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_5.24-Bos-2.jpg A scene from the Bob Evan’s Farm Festival in Rio Grande. File photo