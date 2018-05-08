Gallia election results in

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia residents gathered in 25 precincts spread across the county to take part in America’s oldest tradition and to determine the country’s future.

For the Democratic primary in Gallia’s unofficial election results for the race for Ohio’s governor, Richard Cordray led the pack with 412 election votes. Larry Ealy had 17 votes. Dennis John Kucinich had 150 votes. Bill O’Neill had 79 votes. Paul Ray had 25 votes and Joe Schiavoni had 95 votes.

Democratic party totals for the Attorney General race saw Steve Dettelbach as the sole candidate with 94 votes. Zack Space ran as the sole democratic candidate for the State Auditor race and had 99 votes. Kathleen Clyde was the sole democrat in the primary for Secretary of State with 96 votes. Treasurer of State saw Rob Richardson with 96 votes for democrats. Sherrod Brown had 111 votes for the US Senate as the sole democrat. Shawna Roberts led democrats for the U.S. House of Representatives Sixth Congressional District in Ohio with 78 votes and Werner Lange had 29 votes.

Justice for the Supreme Court candidate Michael Donelly led his slot as a democrat with 91 votes. Separately in another slot, Melody Stewart led her slot as a democrat with 92 votes. Judge for Court of Appeals Fourth District candidate Marie Hoover had 92 votes for her slot while Valarie Gerlach had 96 votes for a separate slot on the Court of Appeals for the Fourth District.

State Central Committee 17th district candidate Stacy Brooks had 96 votes. State Senator democratic candidate for the 17th district Scott Dailey had 97 votes. State Representative democratic candidate for the 93rd district Jim Rumley had 95 votes. Gallia County Commissioner democratic candidate Randy Adkins had 111 votes. Democratic candidate for the central Committee Robert Jenkins for Gallipolis had five votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Addison Township Russell Rumley had eight votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Cheshire Carole Roush had seven votes.

Central Committee democratic candidate for Clay Township Gwendolyn Doss had three votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Gallipolis Township John Burnett had five votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Green Township Raymond Matura had four votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Greenfield Township Donald Hammond had 0 votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Guyan Township Jeff Fowler had four votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Huntington Township Mary Deel had seven votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Morgan Township Randall Lee Adkins had seven votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Perry Township Bethany Ruff had seven votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Centerville Glenda Sue Ruff had zero votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Raccoon Township Jennifer Easter had two votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Springfield Township Patricia Sprague had six votes. Central Committee democratic candidate for Walnut Township Debra Elliot had five votes.

Constance Gadell-Newton, Green Party candidate for governor, received five votes.

Of Republican candidates running for Ohio governor, Mike DeWine had 193 votes and Mary Taylor had 75. Attorney General Republican candidate Dave Yost had 199 votes. Auditor of State Republican candidate Keith Faber had 190 votes. Secretary of State Republican candidate Frank LaRose had 196 votes. Treasurer of State Republican candidate Robert Sprague had 121 votes and Sandra O’Brien had 110 votes. US Senate Republican candidates Jim Renacci had 118 votes, Melissa Ackison had 36 votes, Don Eckhart had three votes, Mike Gibbons had 72 votes and Dan Kiley had 12 votes.

Representative for to Congress for the sixth district candidate Bill Johnson had 233 votes and Robert Blazek had 22 votes. Republic candidate for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court Craig Baldwin had 190 votes for his slot. Republican candidate for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court for her slot Mary DeGenaro had 185 votes. Republican candidate for judge for the Fourth District Court of Appeals Jason Smith had 155 votes for a slot against Kris Blanton with 71 votes. Republican candidates for judge for the Fourth District Court of Appeals were led by Mike Hess with 149 votes against Kathleen Madden with 82 votes. Republican candidate for the State Central Committee 17th district saw Phil Bowman with 187 votes against Charles Krabbe with 37 votes. Republican State Central Committee for the 17th district saw Bonnie Ward with 198 votes against no one.

Bob Peterson had 192 votes as the sole candidate for republicans for the 17th State Senate district. Ryan Smith had 235 votes as the sole republican candidate for the 93rd district State representative slot. Harold Montgomery had 208 votes as the sole republican candidate for Gallia County Commissioner. Larry Betz had 207 votes as the sole republican candidate for Gallia County Auditor.

For their respective slots as republicans in Gallipolis for the Central Committee, David Evans received 15 votes, Roger Brandeberry received 15 votes and Robert Jacks received 32 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Addison Township Charla Whoberry received seven votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Cheshire Randy Mulford received four votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Clay Township Kennison Saunders saw 10 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Gallipolis Township Brett Boothe saw 11 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Greene Township one Brent Billings saw 13 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Green Township two William Burleson saw three votes. Central Committee republican candidate Russ Moore for Green Township four saw five votes. Central Committee republican candidate Loretta Atha for Green Township five saw 13 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Greenfield Township James Potter saw two votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Guyan Township Pct. John Baker, Jr., saw three votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Guyan Township Jeffrey Halley received 22 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Harrison Township Charlene Ward had two votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Huntington Township Samuel Sowards, Jr., saw six votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Morgan Township Benjamin Hash saw five votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Ohio Township Michael Daines saw three votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Perry Township James Blair saw seven votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Centerville Connie Metzler saw seven votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Racoon Township Earl Morgan saw seven votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Bidwell William Skidmore received one vote. Central Committee republican candidate David Roush for Springfield Township one received 14 votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Springfield Township two Donald Denney received four votes. Central Committee republican candidate for Walnut Township Jay Carter had five votes.

Issue One covering drawing congressional lines had 228 yes votes and 148 no votes. An option to sell beer at Robbie’s BP in Gallipolis had a no vote of 13 to 7 for yes to sell beer between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sunday. An issue in Raccoon Township to approve the sale of beer at Clark’s Pump N’ Shop in Rio Grande was passed with seven votes against three. The same shop was also approved for wine and mixed beverage sales seven to three. However, for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages, votes disallowed the sale at Clark’s Pump N’ Shop on Sundays with six no votes and four yes votes.

Volunteers and election officials gather on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse to collect the final results of Gallia's primary elections.