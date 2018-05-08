‘First Friday’ returns for the season

“First Friday” returned last week with downtown businesses in Gallipolis offering local goods, food and entertainment to area residents who supported the business community by shopping local. The event will continue to be held on the first Fridays of each month, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept., 7 and Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“First Friday” returned last week with downtown businesses in Gallipolis offering local goods, food and entertainment to area residents who supported the business community by shopping local. The event will continue to be held on the first Fridays of each month, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept., 7 and Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_DSC_0193.jpg “First Friday” returned last week with downtown businesses in Gallipolis offering local goods, food and entertainment to area residents who supported the business community by shopping local. The event will continue to be held on the first Fridays of each month, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept., 7 and Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dean Wright | OVP