Gallia Local Board of Ed appoints leadership

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education recently held its regular meeting on April 23 with Stephanie Mulford indicating she is stepping down from the office of President of the Board, and plans to continue to serve as a board member.

The vacated position of Board President is automatically filled by Vice President Beth James, who was elected to be vice president at the Jan. 4 organizational meeting. The office of vice president was vacated as the previous vice president automatically becomes Board President once the president resigns. Brent Schultz was voted as the new vice president with four yes votes.

Other motions passed:

Appointed Mulford as representative to serve on Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD Board of Education. This three year term will begin immediately and end on Dec. 31, 2020. This appointment is to fill a vacancy on the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD Board, created by the resignation of Mel Carter, who submitted his resignation to the JVSD Board on April 11, 2018.

Granted permission to River Valley High School and South Gallia High School and Middle School Beta Clubs to attend the State Beta Convention in Columbus on April 15-17. Granted permission for students from River Valley and South Gallia High Schools to attend or compete at the National Beta Club Convention on June 17-20, in Savannah, Ga. It is recommended that the board of education provide financial assistance of $500 to each school to be administered by a building administrator.

Granted permission to River Valley High School FFA to attend the State FFA Convention in Columbus on May 3-4, 2018.

Accepted the following resignations: Ron Northup, Custodian, due to retirement, effective April 1, 2018, Kate Yeager, Teacher, effective end of 2017-2018 school year.

Employ the following individuals on a supplemental contract beginning with the 2017-18 school year and ending June 30, 2018: Vicky Bryant; Beta Club Advisor (additional 1/2 salary), Terri Jacks; Beta Club Advisor (additional 1/2 salary). Employ the following individuals on a supplemental contract beginning with the 2017-18 school year and ending June 30, 2018: Toni Wright; Volunteer Track Coach.

Employ the following individual as a substitute bus driver for the 2017-18 school year: James Greene. Employ the following individuals as a substitute custodian for the 2017-2018 school year: Bill Call, and Terry Reynolds.

Approve leave without pay for Sarah Shirley on April 23, 2018 and May 17, 2018 to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted.

All members of the board were present for the meeting, according to the minutes, except for member Terry Halley.

Meetings of the Gallia County Local Board of Education are held the second Thursday and the fourth Monday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Office on 4836 State Route 325, Patriot, Ohio.