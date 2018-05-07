For the record: Man faces aggravated menacing charges

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 7 South Saturday evening to reports of gunshots and persons calling for medical personnel.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Gallia 911 was reportedly called for a disturbance involving the sound of gunshots and someone yelling for a squad at a residence across from a business on Ohio 7. According to the report, individuals there reported to 911 that there was a verbal argument ensuing.

According to the report, two deputies arrived on scene to find an individual, Michael H. Schwarberg, 50, Columbus, outside the residence with a gun in his hand. Once deputies secured the residence, officers determined that a strong odor of alcohol was reportedly coming from Schwarberg. According to the report, five spent casings were found in the area where Schwarberg reportedly was firing, and allegedly matched to the firearm that belongs to Schwarberg. No injuries were reported.

Schwarberg was arrested for three counts of aggravated menacing for making threats to others on scene and one count of using weapons while intoxicated.