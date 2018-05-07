Celebrating success

BIDWELL — River Valley Middle School Junior Beta Club recently celebrated its success at the Ohio State Convention of Junior Beta.

The Junior Beta Club presented their work in front of the student body.

“We’re doing this so you guys can see how hard our Beta students work and recognize their awards at state,” said Beta Advisor Terri Jacks.

The middle school organization, which boasts 200 members in 6-8 grade, brought home an extensive list of trophies in categories ranging from academics and testing to creative arts and group talents. The entire club wrote a song for group talent that matched their theme for the convention – “Beta on my mind.”

Lisa Ritchie, who helped with Beta, wrote lyrics set to the music of the opening song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which the students performed, earning first place.

The state convention is also where state officers are heard and voted on. RVMS has been the home school of the Ohio Junior Beta President for three consecutive years. Allison Hess was voted in as the president for the upcoming school year. Hess gave her speech to the student body at River Valley.

“Since I became involved with junior beta last year I have grown to be a better person. I have many friends in and out of school, but there have been times in life where we feel like there is no one there to listen to us,” said Hess. “Whenever I have problems, this is where my Beta friends have come through for me. To me, when you become a junior beta, you not only become a part of a great organization, but you also inherit a whole new group of friends. As a junior beta member, you always have someone to connect with.”

Another highlight from the convention was the first place award in the living literature competition, which featured a scene from the novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Students had to create a scene portraying something from literature using still elements. Students dressed as characters and held a pose in front of a backdrop as judges assessed accuracy and execution of the image.

Overall, the Junior Beta Club earned 31 awards and was recognized as a Golden Key Club for ten percent growth over the year.

