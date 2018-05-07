Gallia calendar

Birthdays and card showers

Mickey Morgan will turn 80, May 15. Cards may be sent to PO Box 91, Rio Grande, OH, 45674.

Donna Broyles will be turning 80 on May 9. Cards can be mailed to 85 Locust Street, Gallipolis, OH, 45631.

A get well card shower for Dorothy Haner, cards can be sent to 17 Shoestring Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Tuesday, May 8

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Co. P.E.R.I quarterly meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1100 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis. Members attending are asked to bring shampoo and deodorant for women and children to be donated to local nonprofit organization.

RIO GRANDE — The regular monthly meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will be held 5 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande, Wood Hall, Room 131. Call (740) 245-0593 for further details.

GALLIPOLIS — The May 8, 2018 Business Meeting of the Gallia County Family and Children First Council has been moved from the Gallia County Service Center to the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services office due to the election. The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMHS Board is located at 53 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis and the Business Meeting begins at 10 a.m.

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County District Library will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Veterans Service Office will be May 9 through May 11 for officer training.

Thursday, May 10

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Garden Club will meet on Thursday, May 10 at 7 PM at 730 4th Ave., Gallipolis. Lydia Simon will do a program on flower arranging.

Monday, May 14

GALLIPOLIS — Citizens for Prevention and Recovery of Drug Addiction will meet at noon in the French 500 Room in Holzer Medical Center on Jackson Pike. Those interested in community efforts to combat the area’s drug problems are invited to attend. Meetings held the second Monday of every month.

Friday, May 18

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio AFSCME Retirees, Gallia and Jackson Counties, Sub-chapter 102, will hold their next meeting on Friday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Gallia County Senior Resource Center, 1165 State Route 160, in Gallipolis. The sub-chapter is seeking new members in the two-county area. AFSCME (Ohio Council 8, OCSEA, and OAPSE), OPERS and SERS public employee retirees and their spouses are invited to attend the next meeting. Non-AFSCME members, who retired from the city, county, state or school district, are also welcome to attend. We also encourage public employees who plan to retire in the near future to attend. Issues that are important to retirees are discussed each month. The group meets on the third Friday of each month. For more information, interested retirees may call: 740-245-0093 or 740-245-5255.

Saturday, May 19

RIO GRANDE — Rio Food Pantry. 815 State Route 325 N, look for signs. fccorg@att.net. 740-245-9873. Third Saturday of every month. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Pantry will remain open until 11 a.m. or until 30 units are given. One unit per household.

Monday, May 28

GALLIPOLIS — The Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library will be closed Monday, May 28, 2018 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 29th at 9 a.m.