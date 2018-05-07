Rio recognizes 407 graduates during commencement

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College recognize the Class of 2018 as official graduates.

Four hundred and seven students received their degrees Saturday at the Commencement Ceremony on campus. President Dr. Michelle Johnston said the class has thrived while at Rio and she is excited to see them excel in life.

“I am so proud of all that these students have accomplished in their time at Rio and I am confident they are ready to become leaders in their careers and communities. They have worked hard to reach this milestone in their lives,” Johnston said. “We have enjoyed having them as part of our Rio community, and I thank them for making our campuses a part of their educational experiences and wish them the best of luck. Even as they move forward to the next chapter of their lives, they will always be part of our Rio Family.”

Ohio Senator Bob Peterson, who represents the 17th Ohio Senate District and serves as the President Pro Tempore of the state senate, was the commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony. The senator is an 8th generation farmer in Fayette County and is involved in several senate committees dedicated to a wide range of topics including agriculture, tax reform, veterans’ affairs and public safety. Peterson has also earned numerous awards for his service efforts in the Statehouse. He said he encourages the students to be leaders in their fields and communities.

“It has been an honor to share this moment with the graduates and their families. My college career gave me an opportunity to discover who I was and who I wanted to become. It has impacted my life in many positive ways, and I wish the same for these graduates as they begin their own careers,” Peterson said. “You learn your whole life. There is a saying that learners will inherit the earth because you have to grow as the world changes. I encourage these graduates to continue seeking knowledge as they move forward in their lives. I congratulate them for this important achievement, and know they will succeed in all they set out to accomplish.”

Provost Dr. Richard Sax said the class has made a lasting impression on Rio, and he hopes they continue to be influential members of society wherever their lives may take them.

“We were so pleased to honor our 407 graduates this Saturday at Commencement. These students have worked hard in earning their degrees and certificates which will commence the next chapters of their meaningful lives,” Sax said. “We wish them well and support them in their future endeavors.”

Jessica Patterson is a communications specialist with the University of Rio Grande.

Four hundred and seven students received their degrees Saturday during the Commencement Ceremony at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.