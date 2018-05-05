18 arrested during warrant sweeps

OHIO VALLEY — Multiple individuals were arrested this week as part of a warrant sweep in Meigs and Gallia Counties by both local and federal law enforcement.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that on Wednesday the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and Middleport Police Department conducted a warrant and indictment round-up.

According to Sheriff Wood, his deputies along with Task Force Agents and Officers from Middleport successfully arrested nine individuals on felony arrest warrants out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Individuals arrested during the sweep were Harley McDonald, Gerald Mohler, David Terman, Cynthia Klein, Matt Myers, Carl Smith Jr, Denise Hilt, Matthew Older, and Stephen Pierce. All subjects were processed and taken before Judge I. Carson Crow where they were arraigned with the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office being present also.

In a separate operation on Thursday, Deputy Campbell, Deputy Sizemore and Sgt. Stewart conducted multiple traffic stops in regard to drug activity. Deputies seized approximately 10 grams of suspected narcotics including but not limited to methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Sheriff Wood reports that several arrests were made in regard to the interdiction stops.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service also enacted a sweep on Friday.

Taken into custody as a result of this activity were the following: Randall Ferguson, 33, for two burglary indictments, Thomas Ball, 37, for Failure to Appear for Non Support and Failure to Appear for Driving Under Suspension, Melissa Clay, 31, for two indictments for Complicity, Gregory Hall, 38, for Non Support of Dependents, six counts, Brietta Seagraves, 40, for indictments for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Bryan Angel, 38, for Failure to Appear for Driving Under Suspension, two counts, and Possession of Drugs, Jackie Spurlock, 40, for Non Support of Dependents, David McQuaid Jr., 39, Failure to Appear for Trespassing along with Indictments for Breaking and Entering and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts, and Jeremy Nichols for a Adult Parole Authority Violation.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Middleport Police Department, the Gallipolis Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

