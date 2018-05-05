Eblin honored by senator

BIDWELL — Ian Eblin, a junior at River Valley High School, has received a special accommodation from Ohio Senator Bob Peterson.

Eblin was bestowed with a senatorial citation from Peterson for his leadership and community service through the Beta club, where Eblin was recently named a regional leadership representative. Eblin attended one of the 12 regional leadership summits and is set to attend the national leadership summit.

“The other (state sponsors) said that I have been the only (leadership representative) at other conventions in professional dress and asking how I can help out, I’m trying to make the position mean something because it’s new and I want it to carry some weight,” said Eblin.

Eblin’s service is not just about his role in Beta, but how he handles himself everyday. Through Beta he has been involved in assisting other clubs, the snack pack program, trunk or treat, a sock drive, and numerous other community service projects.

“I think when we look at students like this we want to see that they are serving not just because they have an elected position but that it is a legitimate aspect of their life,” said Aaron Walker, Beta advisor. “With Ian, he is a young man that exhibits the character, the service, and the leadership that we want to see not just in a formal platform but in everyday life.”

Walker gave an example of Eblin’s character and service, stating that Eblin offered his chair to another teacher when nobody was looking. It’s a simple thing that demonstrates Eblin’s character of service.

“Ian is an exemplary young man, who has properly been recognized, but even without this recognition he is just seeking to live out the Beta motto: let us lead by serving others. And so we’ve seen that in Ian, and for us it’s exciting that someone on this level acknowledges that,” said Walker.

Ian explained how he has shaped his life to reflect that manner of service and leadership. Service and helpfulness do not necessarily come naturally, and may require some effort to develop those habits at first.

“It’s kind of like learning manners, as you do it more and more it becomes what you want to do, it’s like second nature,” said Eblin.

“Ian will tell you that he is not a perfect young man, and we are not setting him up to be the model of everything that anyone and everyone should be, but it is encouraging to see someone trying to step out and seek out authentic servant leadership,” said Walker.

Ian Eblin was given a senatorial citation for his work and effort is service and leadership. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_7041.jpg Ian Eblin was given a senatorial citation for his work and effort is service and leadership. Courtesy

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.