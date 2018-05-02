Municipal court to improve security

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has announced that the court was recently awarded nearly $5,000 in grant funding to improve court security.

Late last year, the court responded to a statewide invitation issued by the Ohio Supreme Court to apply for additional funds to be used for either technology or security upgrades. In 2017, the supreme court awarded the Gallipolis Municipal Court over $24,000 to upgrade its case management system. This year, the municipal court was awarded $4,970.50 to purchase a new walk-through magnetometer and monitors for the court’s closed-circuit security system.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors, the public, and court staff is one of my primary concerns,” Mulford said. “We work diligently to comply with the Ohio Court Security Standards and ensure that the justice center is a safe and secure environment for everyone who uses the building. Bringing these additional tax dollars back into the community to upgrade our physical equipment is another step in this ongoing process.”

Mulford expressed that he is grateful to the Ohio Supreme Court for its consideration, adding that the Gallipolis Justice Center also underwent a complimentary physical site assessment conducted by the supreme court’s director of court security services. Mulford also expressed his appreciation for Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene, who the judge says has been helpful in assisting the municipal court with its security upgrades.

The award of this funding brings the total amount of grant funding awarded to the Gallipolis Municipal Court to just over $415,300 since January, 2017.

For more information about the municipal court, contact the bailiff at (740) 446-9400, Ext. 226.

