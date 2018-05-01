Bob Evans donates land: 270 acres to University of Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE – Bob Evans Restaurants has donated approximately 270 acres of land across from the company’s Homestead Farm to the University of Rio Grande, while keeping the property on which the restaurant and farm are located.

According to a press release from the university, “The contribution, announced Tuesday, continues the strong partnership with the University of Rio Grande and the commitment to the community that Bob Evans himself began many years ago.”

Saed Mohseni, CEO, Bob Evans Restaurants, said Bob Evans would maintain Farm operations and Farm-sponsored events, including the Bob Evans Farm Festival, for years to come.

“Bob Evans has enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the University of Rio Grande, and we are so pleased to give back to the University – and to the community – in this meaningful way,” said Mohseni.

The Bob Evans Farm Festival, which is scheduled to celebrate its 48th year on Oct. 12-14, 2018, will continue. The main area of the Farm remains with the company, and the University has committed to share use of the donated land for events. Guest-favorite destinations on the Farm’s main property, such as the Adamsville Log Cabin Village, pond fishing and the Grist Mill, also will stay with the Bob Evans Farm. Mohseni said the first restaurant, located on the farm property, will continue to serve our guests seven days a week, with the addition of the Farm’s Event Barn, now open for special events.

“Our Homestead Farm represents the rich history of the beloved Bob Evans brand,” said Mohseni. “As the place where our story began for founders Bob and Jewell Evans, the Farm is an iconic reminder of our commitment to welcome guests with high-quality, comfort foods in a warm, friendly environment.”

Rio President Dr. Michelle Johnston said she is excited to continue the long-standing relationship between the institution and Bob Evans, and hopes this donation will provide numerous opportunities for both organizations.

“The University of Rio Grande places great value on its continued collaboration with Bob Evans and the Homestead Farm, and we are honored that the company is entrusting us with this land,” said Johnston. “This generous donation was made at no cost to the University and the additional space will provide us with options for the future, while retaining the firm roots of the farm.

Information provided by the University of Rio Grande.

Courtesy photo

270 acres to University of Rio Grande