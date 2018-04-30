For the record

House fire on Left Fork Road

Gallipolis and Springfield fire departments responded to a structure fire on Left Fork Road Monday afternoon.

The structure on fire appeared to be a single-story residence. Gallipolis firefighters responded with manpower and water to assist Springfield, as the call originated near the boundary between the two coverage areas at Green and Springfield Townships. Smoke from the fire was extensive, visible from much of Jackson Pike and the surrounding areas. One Ohio State Highway Patrolman assisting on scene stated to have seen the smoke from as faraway as Rio Grande.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire was not known at press time, as crews were still on scene. There were no injures reported as of press time.