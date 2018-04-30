Posted on by

For the record


House fire on Left Fork Road

Gallipolis and Springfield fire departments responded to a structure fire on Left Fork Road Monday afternoon.

The structure on fire appeared to be a single-story residence. Gallipolis firefighters responded with manpower and water to assist Springfield, as the call originated near the boundary between the two coverage areas at Green and Springfield Townships. Smoke from the fire was extensive, visible from much of Jackson Pike and the surrounding areas. One Ohio State Highway Patrolman assisting on scene stated to have seen the smoke from as faraway as Rio Grande.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire was not known at press time, as crews were still on scene. There were no injures reported as of press time.

Reports of a fully involved structure fire came into Gallia 911 Monday afternoon on Left Fork road. Gallipolis and Springfield Fire Departments responded to the scene. Smoke was reportedly visible from as far as Rio Grande.
Reports of a fully involved structure fire came into Gallia 911 Monday afternoon on Left Fork road. Gallipolis and Springfield Fire Departments responded to the scene. Smoke was reportedly visible from as far as Rio Grande. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU