Portman to participate in human trafficking roundtable

GALLIPOLIS – Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) will participate in a roundtable hosted by The Child Protection Center of Ross County, a non-profit aimed at reducing the incidence and trauma of child abuse through a coordinated multi-agency approach. This roundtable will occur on the heels of the enactment of Portman’s bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) and will discuss human trafficking concerns through Ohio.

The event will be held at Bossard Memorial Library from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.

