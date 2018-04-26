Field of Hope to celebrate another year

VINTON — Field of Hope will host its third annual celebration this Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The celebration will consist of breakfast, guest speakers, stories of success and life change from the Hope House ladies, door prizes, and more. In previous years, the day was a fundraiser to support the mission of Field of Hope, but not this year.

“Every year we’ve had to raise funds to get going. Now, we are celebrating,” said Kevin Dennis, CEO. “We have a business that is thriving, we are in operation, this is the first time we’ve had actual ladies that have come through the treatment program that will be able to share with everyone. The vision has become a reality.”

In the past year, Field of Hope has opened and begun operating their Hope House, a residential recovery facility for women and has continued to pursue further developments and plans for a youth prevention center, food pantry, and other facilities they can use to help benefit the community.

“Representative Bill Johnson is our guest speaker and he was part of this promotional video. He came right out and said how important faith is in recovery, how effective hope is and heart change in true recovery. Part of this is to give hope to others, men and women, that you can get victory. You can change your life,” said Dennis.

For the event, breakfast is available for $10 a person or $25 for the whole family. Guests to the community campus will be able to tour the facilities, hear about the future plans for FOH, and hear stories about real life change from women that have gone through the program.

“I would like to give our heartfelt thanks to our community. So many individuals and organizations that have given their time, money, and ideas to our mission and to support Field of Hope,” said Dennis.

The Field of Hope Community Campus is located at the old North Gallia High School at 11821 Ohio 160, and everyone is welcome to the celebration.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

