Buckeye Hills on lockdown as precaution: All-clear later given

RIO GRANDE — Buckeye Hills Career Center went into perimeter lockdown Wednesday during school. According Director Don Armstrong, the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

“It’s a situation where there was an incident about a mile down the road and there was some kind of shooting. We just went on a perimeter lockdown,” said Armstrong. “Anytime we hear of something like that that is close, we go on a perimeter lockdown, which gets all the kids in the buildings and locks the outside doors and they go ahead and have class like regular, except during class change they cannot go outside. We keep everybody in until we get approved.”

Armstrong explained that the school resource officer Deputy Montgomery heard of the incident and suggested a perimeter lockdown as a precaution while maintaining communication with law enforcement waiting for the situation to be cleared.

“It was never an unsafe situation for our school, but just precautionary. We have prerecorded messages we can play, perimeter lockdown is one of those,” said Armstrong.

The school has different recordings for different scenarios and is able to play them across the campus to communicate with students and staff quickly and effectively. They also have safe areas established that can be monitored remotely and communication protocols in places. During this specific event, two Nixle messages were sent out to the public.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, his office is handling the investigation.

“We received a call on a shooting related incident that is being investigated, however it appears that it is by self inflicted means,” said Champlin.

At press time, the incident had been resolved and is still being investigated by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_Tribune-6.jpg

All-clear given

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.