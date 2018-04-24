Carnival cultivates anti-drug message

The Carnival of Hope joined community members together Saturday in Gallipolis City Park as the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery encouraged fun over substance abuse. Roughly 500 individuals were present for the event according to prize ticket counts and food distribution. Free hotdogs were had, door prizes and bikes were given away to children all in the spirit of community togetherness and fighting against the opioid epidemic.

The Carnival of Hope joined community members together Saturday in Gallipolis City Park as the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery encouraged fun over substance abuse. Roughly 500 individuals were present for the event according to prize ticket counts and food distribution. Free hotdogs were had, door prizes and bikes were given away to children all in the spirit of community togetherness and fighting against the opioid epidemic. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_IMG_2384.jpg The Carnival of Hope joined community members together Saturday in Gallipolis City Park as the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery encouraged fun over substance abuse. Roughly 500 individuals were present for the event according to prize ticket counts and food distribution. Free hotdogs were had, door prizes and bikes were given away to children all in the spirit of community togetherness and fighting against the opioid epidemic. Courtesy photo