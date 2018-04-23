Local students compete at Beta

COLUMBUS — Gallia County Local Students traveled to Columbus last week to compete in the Ohio State Beta Convention. While competing at the state level in areas ranging from academics to performance art and character development, South Gallia and River Valley students took the podium with second and first place finishes, respectively.

For River Valley, this is the second year in a row they have won the overall competition as a club, placing in the top three in 18 different events. They not only had students competing in the academic and talent categories, they also had students running for office. In Sunday’s edition of the Sunday Times Sentinel, a story focused on Ian Eblin succeeding in the new leadership program through Beta.

Ethan Browning, of River Valley and Chad Bostic, of South Gallia both ran for Vice President of the State Convention.

“Ohio Beta Convention 2018 was amazing and I’m thankful I was able to represent my school, tell my story, and talk about my God. I’m proud to say I’m the new Ohio Beta State Vice President,” said Browning. “My close friend Chad Bostic ran an excellent campaign for South Gallia, and so did many other candidates. All the love and support from people around the state meant more to me than anything.”

Another highlight from the state convention was the River Valley group talent that performed a special rendition of the popular song about the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A more in depth article featuring this ran in the April 19 edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

“I’m pretty good friends with Abby Whitt at the middle school and we wanted to do something for her. She has talked about wanting to bring in a speaker and that’s where it started: how can we help raise awareness in our own town,” said RVHS Teacher Allyson Johnston. “So we were able to take what we did to a larger scale and we’re really hoping that it has a positive impact on spreading the word about preventing suicide.”

Whitt has been active in the community raising awareness about suicide prevention.

“I had over ten first place winners, they did exceptional. They placed in the character skit, most of the club events, and did an exceptional job,” said Sarah Shirley, Beta advisor at South Gallia. “We competed in every event except for three. We got all first place in Spanish.”

River Valley brought home first place at the Beta State Convention. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_rvhs-beta.jpg River Valley brought home first place at the Beta State Convention. Courtesy

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

