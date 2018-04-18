Reaching the world through Beta

BIDWELL — River Valley High School students have taken advantage of a wide platform to share an important message. Students in the BETA club traveled to the Ohio State Convention this past weekend to compete in various categories from math and science to the arts and drama.

One of those categories is group talent. Several show choir students chose to perform a drama to the song “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, a famous rapper. The song tells the story of a boy that wrestles with self worth, family issues, not fitting in with society, and isolating himself, but eventually comes to the conclusion that he is worth something and makes the choice to continue living. The number that the song is named after is the national suicide prevention hotline.

“With all the suicide happening within our community in the past several years we decided it’s time to stand up and speak out against it,” said Alyssa Sheets. “Given that it’s a huge problem across the nation nowadays with everything happening in culture, people are going to things they shouldn’t be, and we need to put out a message that at least somebody cares, everybody deserves love and has love, and if you don’t realize that you need to realize it.”

Beta is a large national organization of students that encourages leadership, academic excellence, and quality of character. By taking the initiative to do this particular group talent at the state convention, the Raiders placed first and will go on to compete at the national convention.

“Beta is a really big club and so more people would be able to see it than just us doing it at school. At Beta we know people are going to see it and take videos and talk about it, and then they’re going to go back to their schools and talk about it,” said Shayla Sanger.

”We did it, we actually placed and now we can do it at nationals to spread it more,” said Sheets.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.