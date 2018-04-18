GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Post-Acute Care is planning a Senior Services Showcase, to be held on Friday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gallipolis facility in the Davis Family Conference Rooms ABC on the Ground Floor.

Featured service lines include: Assisted Living, Audiology, Home Care, Hospice, Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, Open-Access Colonoscopies, Psychiatric Services, Senior Care, and Vein Center. Holzer Orthopedic staff will provide presentations about joint replacement. Free health and hearing screenings and lunch will be provided to those in attendance. Bingo and door prizes will be offered throughout the event.

“Individuals who may need information on services we offer for seniors in our community are welcome to attend,” stated Katie House, Community Educator, Holzer Post-Acute Care. “We encourage people to come and ask questions. This is a wonderful opportunity for our community members to learn more about the types of services available and how they can benefit either themselves or their loved ones.”

For more information, contact House at (740) 418-3140 or khouse@holzer.org.