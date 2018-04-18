The Wolf: Myth from fact

GALLIPOLIS — For those who strive to learn about wildlife in books and out, Bossard Memorial Library will soon provide such an opportunity for area nature lovers.

On Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m., the Ironwood Wolves program is anticipated to visit the library and bring some of its ambassador animals to interact with the public in “The Wolf: Fact vs Myth.”

According to Bossard Adult Programming Coordinator Lynn Pauley, the event will be held in the Riverside Room and audience members will be asked to not touch animals. Lucian, said Pauley, will likely be visiting with Gallia residents and is the oldest and first of Ironwood Wolves’ ambassador animals.

Ironwood Wolves is neither considered a sanctuary nor a rescue. Animals are raised and trained by the organization’s handlers.

According to the Ironwood Wolves website,” Throughout human history; the wolf has been feared, hated and misunderstood. People have used them to instill fear and teach lessons by wrapping myths and fairy tales around them. Our mission is to dispel the myths and reveal the facts on these fascinating creatures. Wolves are not only are intelligent, affectionate and family-oriented but as an apex predator they are also essential to our ecosystem.” The organization is licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Division of Wildlife as an educational group. The organization aims to create positive experiences for both animals and humans to have lasting personal learning encounters.

According to missionwolf.org, wolves typically have bigger skulls in relation to dogs. Their chests and hips are narrower. Their legs are longer and paws are larger in comparison to a typical dogs’ body size. The snouts on such animals tend to be longer and narrower as well. Dogs develop to the mental capacity of a 10- to 30-day old wolf pup. Wolves, on the whole, are more intelligent animals, the website states.

Wolfdog hybrids have been found throughout Gallia County by the Gallia Dog Warden and are not recommended as pets due to high attention needs.

Coming to Bossard