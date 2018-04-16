City Schools BOE approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education recently met and approved the following agenda items.

The board heard reports and updates from the following groups: GAHS Band Boosters and Choir Boosters, and VISTA consulting. The board approved the financial report for the month of February. The board approved the addition of account 018-2760 Safety and Security.

The board approved the following donations: $3,800 from an anonymous donor to Safety and Security, $2,458.49 from Washington PTO to Safety and Security, $150 from an anonymous donor to Safety and Security, $2,385 from Band Boosters to the band account, and $500 each from the Gallia County Charitable Foundation to GAMS, Green Elementary, Rio Grande Elementary, and Washington Elementary.

The board approved the amendment of appropriations for fiscal year 2018 in the amount of $27,828,412. The board approved the bid from ITsavvy LLC for $31,937 for access points to be reimbursed 80 percent through e-Rate Category 2 funding.

The board accepted the following resignations for the purpose of retirement: Mary Lynne Jones, Director of Special Education; effective June 30, 2018, and Nell Saunders, Aide; effective May 25, 2018 (last day of work).

The board accepted the following resignations: Nicole Massie, teacher, effective February 23, 2018, and Donna Kay Saunders, aide; effective May 25, 2018 (last day of work). The board approved Dianna Angel’s request for a medical leave of absence beginning March 13, 2018 and ending on or around May 1, 2018.

The board approved the transfer of Jordan Shaffer to Head Bus Driver at Step 6 on the Classified Salary Schedule; effective March 5, 2018. The board employed Austin Welch as Bus Mechanic at Step 0 on the Classified Salary Schedule; effective April 2, 2018. The board approved Leah Polcyn as Head Varsity Soccer Coach (Girls) for the 2018-2019 school year. The board approved Alejandra Garrett as a substitute Attendance Officer, Cook, Courier, Custodian, and Secretary for the 2017-2018 school year. The board approved Tye Schwall as a volunteer track coach for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board approved paying substitute teacher wages for an aide position on February 28, 2018.

The board renewed the following administrative contracts; effective July 1, 2018. Adam Clark, Athletic Director for a 4 year contract; 212 workdays per year; at Step F-3.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule. Josh Donley, Principal (GAHS) for a 4 year contract; 222 workdays per year; at Step I-3 on the Administrative Salary Schedule. Kelly Hesson, Asst. Treasurer II for a 4 year contract; 261 workdays per year; at Step B-5.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; 15 vacation days during each twelve month period with a maximum carryover of 15 vacation days. Andrew Holcomb, District Network Administrator for a 4 year contract; 261 workdays per year; at Step D-4 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; 15 vacation days during each twelve month period with a maximum carryover of 15 vacation days. Troy Johnson, Transportation/Safety Supervisor for a 2 year contract; 261 workdays per year; at Step F-8 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; contract language pertaining to vacation days to remain the same from previous contract. Helenlu Morgan, Principal (Washington Elementary) for a 2 year contract; 212 workdays per year; at Step G-7 on the Administrative Salary Schedule. Robert Neal, Asst. Principal (GAHS) for a 4 year contract; 212 workdays per year; at Step F-4.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule. Brad Watson, Head Maintenance for a 4 year contract; 261 workdays per year; at Step D-4.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; 15 vacation days during each twelve month period with a maximum carryover of 15 vacation days.

The board approved the following Memorandums of Understanding: Health Recovery Services, Inc. to facilitate referrals through a mutual understanding; effective March 21, 2018, Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District to delineate responsibilities concerning the Alternative School Program at GAHS for the 2018-2019 school year, GEA to create a supplemental position for Head Varsity Soccer Coach (girls) beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

The board approved the grant from Good Sports for GAHS and GAMS to receive donations of equipment, apparel, and or footwear; effective March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2020.

The board approved the following Field Trip Requests: 7-12 grade Ag students to travel to Wooster, on April 6 – 7 to evaluate dairy cattle, and 7-12 grade Ag students to attend the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, May 3 – 4, 2018.

The board approved the proposed 2018-2019 school calendar.