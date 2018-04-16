GALLIPOLIS — Members of the Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery are shoring up logistics, door prizes and food details as the Carnival of Hope approaches this coming weekend.

The event is anticipated to be held Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music will be held by DJ Rockin’ Reggie with Health Recovery Services. Games and different booths will be set up for attendees to visit as various agencies and groups from around Gallia will be raising awareness of substance abuse and recovery efforts. Free hotdogs, chips and water will be offered.

The event is geared towards school age students between the ages of eighth grade to senior year as coalition members feel these are the most impressionable ages where teens may begin to experiment with substances. Organizations from all walks of life are anticipated to be present, compromised of faith-based organizations, area law enforcement, government, healthcare, civic organizations, student leadership and more. Scavenger hunts have been discussed to attract youth as well as carnival wheels challenging visitors knowledge of substance abuse, among other topics.

“We really like having the kids involved because they’re the next generation of leaders, you know,” said CPR Treasurer and event organizer Marvin Vanderberg previously. “We’re here to offer advice where we can, but the choice is up to them and we hope they make the right one.”

The CPR coalition consists of area nonprofits such as God’s Hands at Work, the Field of Hope Community Campus, as well as behavioral health organizations such as Wing Haven, Health Recovery Services, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch, Holzer Health System, Gallipolis City Commission, the Gallia County Health Department and more. With the goal of fighting drug abuse in Gallia, the group commonly meets the second Monday of the month at noon in various rooms at Holzer Medical Center. The group can be reached at its Facebook page.

Contact Vanderberg at longshot0181@msn.com for more information, to share ideas or to become involved with the coming event.

