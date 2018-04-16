GALLIPOLIS — Washington Elementary students had a special opportunity to celebrate Music in Our Schools Month.

“We are very fortunate to offer music in Gallipolis City Schools at all levels of learning; elementary through high school,” said Marilyn Wills, music teacher. “Music in Our Schools Month is a celebration of all that music encompasses and the opportunities it brings to the children of our community.”

Wills explained that Music in Our Schools Month also allows students to showcase their ability and celebrate music as an art form.

Students that showed excellence and effort in music class were awarded with tickets to see the Ohio Valley Symphony and renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi at the Ariel Opera House.

“Awarding students with tickets to attend the Ohio Valley Symphony seemed like the perfect reward; rewarding musicians with music. It is wonderful that children can witness high level musicality here in our small town,” said Wills. “It provides inspiration for our young musicians. These students were selected based on their extraordinary efforts in music class and their genuine love of music.”

50 students were chosen to attend the concert, although only 28 were able to attend. Students were selected from first through fifth grade. The tickets were purchased from funds made available by the Gallipolis City Schools Academic Boosters Grant Program.

“I loved watching the pianist. His hands played so fast,” said first grader Lily Willcoxen.

“I really enjoyed the show at the Ariel. I thought it was neat how the pianist didn’t have to look at his music. I had a great time,” said second grader Jase Hoover.

From left are students Avalynn Pugh, Samia Alrawashdih, pianist Thomas Pandolfi, students Lily Willcoxen and Luke Sisson. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_kids-2.jpg From left are students Avalynn Pugh, Samia Alrawashdih, pianist Thomas Pandolfi, students Lily Willcoxen and Luke Sisson. Courtesy|Marilynn Wills Washington Elementary students were treated to the Ohio Valley Symphony and Thomas Pandolfi at the Ariel Opera House in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_kids-1-2-.jpg Washington Elementary students were treated to the Ohio Valley Symphony and Thomas Pandolfi at the Ariel Opera House in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month. Courtesy|Marilynn Wills

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

