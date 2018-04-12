GALLIA COUNTY — April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and this year’s theme “Embrace Your Voice” continues to further the conversation of encouraging individuals to speak up to promote safety and to end sexual violence.

Anyone can experience sexual violence. It is not limited by gender, age, social status, class, or circumstances. Sexual violence is a broad term that includes rape, incest, child sexual abuse, intimate partner violence, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, unwanted sexual contact and sexual harassment; and occurs any time someone is forced or manipulated into unwanted sexual activity without personal consent or permission.

The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Assistance Program would like to not only help in making the community aware of the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence; but to be a part of promoting safety, respect, and equality through safe behaviors, thoughtful policies, and healthy relationships.

Throughout the month of April, the staff at the victim assistance program will be providing information regarding Understanding Sexual Violence, Everyday Consent, Healthy Communication with Children, and Embracing Your Voice.

However, if you have been a victim of sexual assault, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately at the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-4617 or Gallipolis Police Department at 740-441-6015.

For more information regarding sexual assault awareness and prevention, contact Victim Services of the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-446-0018. Learn more about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and national efforts to prevent sexual violence at www.nsvrc.org/saam.

Gallia Commissioners proclaimed April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Thursday. From left to right stand Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders, Gallia Prosecutor’s Office Victim’s Advocates Regina Brown and Christy Perkins. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_DSC_0031.jpg Gallia Commissioners proclaimed April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Thursday. From left to right stand Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders, Gallia Prosecutor’s Office Victim’s Advocates Regina Brown and Christy Perkins. Dean Wright | OVP

‘Embrace Your Voice’