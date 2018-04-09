Fundraisers for first responders program

CROWN CITY — Crown City Fire Department is gearing up for a new service to offer to residents in the southern end of the county.

In order to offer a new Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) program, more funds are needed to purchase equipment to offer EMR.

In order to raise these funds, the department is having a 5k run and a car show on April 28 that is open to the public. The 5k registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Registration costs $10 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

The cruise-in will start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. Anyone can participate in the car show, but to be judged there is a $10 entry fee, with people’s choice and judge’s choice awards.

Joey Simms and Chase Jobe will be on hand performing live music as well. There will also be a cake walk every half hour throughout the day and door prizes. Refreshments, hots dogs, ice cream, and drinks will all be provided during the day, and a dunking booth may be on hand depending on the weather.

According to Jason Chapman, lieutenant with fire department, the program will help resolve a need for more rapid emergency medical response in that area of the county.

“It’s for our first responder program we’re trying to start. We’ve got about six guys that since January 26 have been going every friday night from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at night to learn how to be an emergency medical responder, because it takes 38 minutes to get a squad to Crown City,” said Chapman. “They will be able to go in and provide CPR if they’re having cardiac arrest, basic life support if somebody needs to be put on oxygen, get their vital signs, stuff like that, while the squad is en route.”

Chapman explained the funds will purchase necessary equipment such as backboards, trauma and first aid kits, and AED’s which can cost $2,300.

The department will continue to operate on a pager system, although coverage areas have yet to be determined. District two already has EMR first responders, and Harrison Township Fire Department is also training members for the program.

“We only get $4,500 out of our tax levy a year. That’s basically what we run with a year besides our fundraisers,” said Chapman.

