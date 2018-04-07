‘Passport Challenge’ returns to Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is bringing back the Passport Challenge for the third year in a row.

This year offers two challenges; one in Gallipolis and another out in the county, both comprising 10 locations to check off.

“The challenges are the bureau’s summer program. It gives people a chance to explore and learn about the history of Gallia County and some of our local businesses and restaurants,” said Kaitlynn Halley, assistant director of the bureau.

The program kicks off May 4 with First Friday and will run through Aug. 1. Participants will need to go the the bureau office at 441 Second Avenue in Gallipolis and pick up a brochure to start either of the challenges. Each brochure has all of the locations on them and a map. Once all 10 places are marked off and visited it can be brought back to the bureau for a prize and being entered into a monthly and grand prize drawing in August.

Some of the locations have a stamp they have to use to receive credit for the stop, although some can be marked with a selfie on location.

“When you come back with a completed brochure you win a drawstring bag and a water bottle, which Holzer sponsored this year and we really appreciate them for it,” said Halley.

The prizes this year for the program are all travel themed, which Halley hopes will continue to inspire people to get out and enjoy the community.

“A lot of people who did it last year said they finally went to places that they always knew were in Gallia and never had a reason to go in or what it was, and this gave them a really good excuse to go check it it,” said Halley. “A lot of the sports are places that are a little bit out of the way that people don’t realize are a public area you can go to, like the Madog Center for Welsh Studies. It’s a part of the university yes, but it’s also open and available to the community, and a lot of people don’t know that.”

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.