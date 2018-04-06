Gallia March indictments released

GALLIPOLIS —Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in March and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Bradley A. Cornwell, 19, of Gallipolis, two counts of Rape, felonies of the first-degree. Joshua Thomas, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Carrie Eckenroad, 42, of Nelsonville, four counts of Theft of Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree; four counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, felonies of the fourth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking, a felony of the fourth-degree; three counts of Forgery, felonies of the fifth-degree; and four counts of Tampering with Records, misdemeanors of the first-degree. Angel Kirk, 43, of Vinton, seven counts of Theft of Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree; seven counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, felonies of the fourth-degree; four counts of Forgery, felonies of the fifth-degree, and seven counts of Tampering with Records, misdemeanors of the first-degree.

John Michael Painter, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. John K. Gedeon, 32, of Athens, one count of Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth-degree. Amanda R. Quimby, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Matthew C. Cook, 27, of Milton, West Virginia, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Crystal R. Crabtree, 34, of Oak Hill, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Douglas T. Boe, 32, of Ona, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Melissa M. McCarty, 35, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Aleana K. Spencer, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeremy Johnson, 35, of Crown City, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Richard A. Long, 40, of South Lebanon, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Christopher J. Vanmeter, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Martin T. Miller II, 40, of Rush, Kentucky, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roshelle Sparks, 31, of Chesapeake, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremiah Orsbon, 40, of Crown City, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Aaron R. Garrett, 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Disrupting Public Service, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

