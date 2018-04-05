Gallia Common Pleas sentences seven

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of seven individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Joey D. Russell, age 30, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Endangering Children – resulting in serious physical harm to a child, a felony of the third-degree. The court sentenced Russell to a 36-month prison term, the maximum penalty for this crime.

John Steven Osman, 54, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and three counts of Passing Bad Checks. Osman was sentenced to three years in prison.

Forrest S. Gregory, Jr., 36, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to 16 months in prison for violating the terms of his community control.

Paul R. Bright, II, 39, of Belmont, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of his community control and being recently convicted of Failure to Appear.

Angel D. Burns, 39, of Cheshire, was recently sentenced to four years in prison for her convictions of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Christopher Copley, 25, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to six months in prison for violating the terms of his community control. Copley was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Attempted Tampering with Evidence.

Mark E. Bunner, 48, of Columbus, was recently sentenced to a 12-month prison term for his conviction of Forgery.