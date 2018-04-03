Student looks to eliminate evidence testing backlog

GALLIPOLIS — A reported backlog in testing of suspected drugs in Ohio crime labs has become the focus of one South Gallia senior who presented his research in his capstone project to the Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch Monday afternoon.

Aaron Lyon has been mentoring with Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

“Aaron really intrigued me because he wanted to look at the issues (Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer) and I face on a daily basis,” said Holdren. “The goal is to identify an issue and propose a solution.”

“My area of concern addresses the backlog at labs of the (Ohio) Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification,” said Lyon. “BCI is only for the state of Ohio and costs law enforcement nothing to send their evidence in to be processed. BCI has three labs located in Richfield, Bowling Green and London, Ohio. These labs have immense evidence backlog. To define a backlog of anything is to have immense back up or accumulation. In the sense of the BCI labs, they have a backlog that consists of sexual, drug and DNA evidence backlogs.”

Lyon said backlogged evidence hindered the prosecution process of criminals. Lyon asked members of the watch if they knew how long it could take to process lab results. One members guessed between six months to a year. Lyon said as part of his conversation with a BCI agent and Holdren, in some cases, lab results can be returned in as much as six to nine months.

“I have 270 days to bring someone to trial once they’ve been charged. But if they’re in jail, each day counts as three. So, I have 90 days if they are incarcerated,” a statement Holdren had previously given the Daily Tribune was utilized in Lyons presentation. This is due to speedy trial requirements in the US justice system.

According to Lyon, one dose unit of heroin is regarded as one tenth of a gram. It costs around $30 to get a single dose unit. Some addicts can potentially use three to four doses a day. This costs potentially $90 to $120 a day. To support an addiction, Lyon said this can push an addict to theft or worse.

Drugs discovered in someone’s system does not constitute a crime, unless operating a vehicle or similar circumstance. Drug possession and trafficking, however, are considered criminal offenses. Lyon felt the longer an addict went without help he or she could pose a danger to the individuals around them.

Attorney General Mike DeWine campaigned on eliminating backlogs in sexual assault kits in 2010 and was responsible for 10,000 kits being tested, said Lyon. Additional hiring of staff, according to Lyon, led to 445 individuals being indicted in Cuyahoga County.

“Ohio is facing a new crisis, a drug evidence backlog,” said Lyon. “If funding helped one county with the indictment of 445 criminals to keep that county safe, imagine what further funding could help Gallia County.”

Lyon has drafted an appeal for action for others to sign and to be sent to Ohio legislation to put funding forward to eliminate the backlog.

