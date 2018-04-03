Commission discusses maintenance, upcoming projects

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening and discussed ongoing maintenance concerns.

“Maintenance crews with all the rains we’ve been having lately have been cleaning lift stations and checking catch basins at least three times a week,” said City Manager Gene Greene. “We’ve replaced main line on Mabeline Drive last week. We went from a two inch to a six inch. Weather has kept us pretty busy cleaning storm lines and installing sewer taps for a few new homeowners. We’ve been repairing potholes with what we’ve got. The blacktop company should open up this week or next week so that will give us hot mix to start on the streets. We’re moving trash and litter from the parks and streets. We cleaned the public use area twice from the flood.”

Shelly Clonch of the city office has been sent to training classes and has been designated as an assistant safety director. Greene said she will follow through with safety training and follow grants.

Greene listed a number of projects the city would be concentrating on as the year continues. Among those include rehabilitation of the City Park Bandstand along with the Kerr Memorial, driveway repairs for the fire department, a project with a waterline to the Gallipolis Developmental Center, a generator for the water treatment plant will need installed, a culvert to be installed on Airport Road with CDBG grant money, among others.

Greene said he received a memorandum from the state in regard to connecting a waterline to the Gallipolis Developmental Center. According to the city manager, the state is asking the city to sign the document before handing over money for a construction project. Greene voiced some concern that if the city signed the document, could it be considered a contract. He asked City Solicitor Adam Salisbury to look though the text as the city’s legal counsel.

Greene was concerned that if construction needed change orders and unforeseen circumstances led to the project costing more than what the state had given for the waterline, would it leave the city in danger of needing to spend more on the project than what it had received.

According to City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers, the Ohio Municipal League would be holding conferences in Athens this year and she encouraged city officials to attend and encourage the league to hold more conferences.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.