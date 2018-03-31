Gallia Health Department releases annual report

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Health Department recently released its annual general health district report for 2017 which details numbers of documented diseases in the area as well as drug overdose prevention efforts and others.

Blood pressure measurements in Gallia recorded by the department were numbered at 202 and blood sugar measurements counted 230 finger stick blood sugar tests and 229 hemoglobin A1c tests.

The Bureau for Children with Medical Handicaps, a locally administered state program assisting families with children with special healthcare needs, managed 107 cases with 92 home visits and 41 new admissions for the year.

Around 229 pregnancy tests were given with 127 being positive and 102 negative. Cholesterol screenings recorded numbered at 244 with 162 at a high level, greater than 200 mg/dl, and 82 with a desirable level, under 200 mg/dl.

Infectious diseases recorded by the department throughout the county totaled at 303 for 2017. There were 16 cases of Campylobacteriosis. Chlamydia infection cases numbered at 66. E. Coli, Shiga Toxin producing, cases numbered at 1. Giardiasis numbered at one. Gonococcal infection numbered at 12. Haemophilius Influenza (invasive disease) numbered at one. Hepatitis A cases numbered at three. Hepatitis B perinatal cases numbered at one. Hepatitis C cases numbered at 105, one acute and 104 chronic. Influenza-associated hospitalizations numbered at 41. Legionellosis (Legionnaires’ Disease) cases numbered at one. Lyme Disease cases numbered at one. Bacterial Meningitis was found once. Meningitis asceptic and viral had one case. Salmonellosis cases numbered at three. Spotted Fever Rickettsiosis numbered at six. Streptococcus pneumoniae numbered at three.

The drug overdose prevention and syringe exchange program handed out 402 overdose kits. The Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Gallipolis Police Department, Gallia EMS and Rio Campus police were all trained in overdose prevention. In the syringe exchange program, 182 inquired or started treatment, 129 were not duplicated clients, 38,203 used syringes were collected and destroyed and there were 2,921 visits for service.

The Gallia General Health District participated in agency and community health fairs with the Early Childhood Center, Holzer Health System, Ohio Valley Electric Corporation at Kyger Creek Station, the Gallia Senior Center and the University of Rio Grande. Health promotion consultations numbered at 5,435 with topics covered in communicable disease, health concerns, immunizations and head lice.

Travel vaccines given in 2017 numbered at 452 for Hepatitis A, 37 for Twinrix, 33 for Typhoid and 12 for Yellow Fever. Recorded were 925 adult immunizations by the Health Department, including 56 for Hepatitis B, 24 for HPV, 10 for MMR, 17 for Meningitis, 16 for Meningitis B, 145 for Pneumonia, 2 for Polio, 284 for Prevnar 13, 61 for Shingles, 24 for Tetanus and Diptheria vaccines, 273 for Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Acellular Pertussis vaccines, and 10 for Varicella.

For pediatric immunizations, 3,189 were counted. DTaP vaccines (Diptheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis) numbered at 124. For Tdap vaccines, 436 were counted. DTaP, Hepatitis B and IPV (Pediarix) immunizations numbered at 101. DTaP, IPV (Kinrix) immunizations numbered at 102. Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib) immunizations numbered at 162. HPV (Gardasil) immunizations numbered at 394. Measles, Mumps and Rubella immunizations numbered at 297. Meningococcal had 466 immunizations. Meningococcal B measured 178. Pediatric Hepatitis A recorded 420 shots and 14 for Pediatric Hepatitis B. Pneumococcal (Prevnar) had 165 immunizations. Polio (IPV) saw 75. Rotavirus had 50 immunizations and there were 205 Varicella (Chicken Pox) immunizations.

Influenza vaccinations given numbered at 4,443 with 42 at satellite clinics.

More information from the report will be in future editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

Immunization numbers and overdose prevention tallied