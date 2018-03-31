Syracuse makes pitch for grant funding

POMEROY — Several representatives from the Village of Syracuse attended Thursday’s Meigs County Commissioner meeting regarding a possible application for the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant.

Councilmen Barry McCoy and Tom Weaver were joined by village residents John and Joy Bentley and Floyd Chapman, and Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman in addressing the commissioners.

McCoy, who along with Weaver and two others took office in January, explained that they have been working with the community to help make the village a better place. The village hosted a meeting on March 19 to collect ideas from residents as to what they would like to see accomplished in the village with many of those ideas able to be included in a possible grant application.

Hoffman presented the commissioners with information as to the possible application and the items the village would like to focus on.

The village last received the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant, then called the Distress Grant, in 2008. The county is eligible to submit one application every two years, and had in the past rotated between the five villages in the county meaning it could be time for Syracuse to apply again.

Hoffman said each village in the county has received the grant at least once since Syracuse.

Part of the qualification for the grant is an LMI survey with at least 50 percent of the population under a certain income level. Syracuse meets the qualification with 54.2 percent, according to the survey Hoffman cited.

Among the items the village would like to include in the grant are sidewalk replacement, an addition to the playground area at the park, a new tennis court with the current one converted to additional playground space and a basketball court, new fire hydrants, waterline projects, house demolition, paving and community center improvements.

In addition to laying out how the possible $500,000 in funding would be spent, Hoffman provided a list of other grants and loans for projects and village funded projects to take place during the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant period of September 2018 to February 2020 which could qualify as matching funds in the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. Those loan, grant and village matching funds total $687,504.

Joy Bentley noted the need for demolition of property in the village, including one which has trees growing out of the roof.

Weaver concluded by saying that the council is trying to improve upon things in the village and that the people in the village are really behind the improvements and the possible grant application.

The commissioners did not take action on the request and will review the information submitted.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

