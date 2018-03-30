Tribune’s golden egg found

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune’s Golden Easter Egg has been found. The annual contest sent locals scrambling to find the egg worth $200. Pictured are the lucky hunters, Joe Shuley and Tracy Calvert of Gallipolis. The pair found the egg where it was hidden by Tribune staff – at the gazebo at Mound Hill Cemetery in Gallipolis.
The Gallipolis Daily Tribune’s Golden Easter Egg has been found. The annual contest sent locals scrambling to find the egg worth $200. Pictured are the lucky hunters, Joe Shuley and Tracy Calvert of Gallipolis. The pair found the egg where it was hidden by Tribune staff – at the gazebo at Mound Hill Cemetery in Gallipolis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU