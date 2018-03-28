Gallia Local BOE approves agenda items

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Local School Board of Education recently met and approved the following agenda items.

The board reviewed a revised edition of the school calendar for the 2017-18 school year. The board also reviewed and consented on an agreement with Holzer Health Systems regarding athletic training services at the River Valley athletic complex.

The board accepted the resignation of the following employees and respective positions: Megan McGovern, teacher, SGHS, effective Feb. 23, 2018, Bret Barber, JV baseball coach, RVHS, Bryan Drummond, varsity boys basketball coach, RVHS, Jeff Fowler, golf coach, SGHS, and Michael Smith, assistant football coach, SGHS.

Employ the following individuals on a supplemental contract beginning with the 2017-18 school year and ending June 30, 2018. At River Valley: Emili Sannes, boys track coach, Madison Siders, girls track coach, Michael Burke, volunteer softball coach, Colby Lee, JV baseball coach, Jason Peck, head varsity football coach, Charles Wood, assistant track coach. At South Gallia: Bryan Morrow, JV baseball coach, Paul Polcyn, head girls track coach, Robert St. Clair, JV softball coach, and Joe Hammond, middle school track coach.

The board approved the following as substitute teachers for the 2017-18 school year; Teresa Layton, and Abigail Linchangco.

The board approved the following individual as a substitute custodian for the 2017-18 school year: Abigail Linchangco.

The board approved the following individuals as a substitute custodian for the 2017-18 school year: Becky Harder, Matt Randles, Ray Slone, Ronnie Slone, and Mike Smith.

The board reviewed the financial details from the treasurer’s report for February. The board also approved the following donations to the district, Ohio Pyle Prints for $79.46, OFWC Junior Women’s Club for $100, Rinky Dink for the amount of $130, Athletic Boosters for $1,000, Gallipolis Lion’s Club for $100, Nichole Dodrill for $10, and University of Rio Grande for $100.

The board reviewed and accepted an agreement with the Athens/Meigs ESC Heart of the Valley Head Start regarding preschool education and services to students with disabilities.