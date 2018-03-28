Elks donate to City Schools

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Walter Brown presented a check to Gallipolis City School District Superintendent Craig Wright on Tuesday as part of the Elks efforts to help the school district improve student safety.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our primary concern and what our local Elks Lodge does for our local school districts is nothing short of amazing,”said Wright. “Our Elks Lodge has made donations to our school district totaling $1,500 that is being used exclusively to improve safety throughout the district. The district was able to purchase medical kits, door security devices and other security supplies for each school building thanks to the generosity of the Elks and we just cannot thank them enough.”

The Gallipolis City School District has created a special line item in their budget which allows donations to be earmarked and specifically used to improve the safety and security the school district. Anyone wanting more information about how to make a donation can contact Troy Johnson, Transportation/Safety Director at (740)441-9872.

Pictured from left to right: Troy Johnson, Transportation/Safety Director; Craig Wright, Superintendent; Walter Brown, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler; Shannon Mayes, Gallia Academy Middle School Teacher; and Bobby Marcchi, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Elect. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_6603.jpg Pictured from left to right: Troy Johnson, Transportation/Safety Director; Craig Wright, Superintendent; Walter Brown, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler; Shannon Mayes, Gallia Academy Middle School Teacher; and Bobby Marcchi, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Elect. Courtesy|Troy Johnson