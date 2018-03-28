Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect

GALLIPOLIS — After a day’s search, the Gallia Sheriff’s Office took Matthew J. Eurell, 41, of Bidwell, into custody Wednesday for active warrants reportedly targeting alleged failure to appear and domestic violence crimes on top of Eurell being a person of interest in regard to an alleged indoor marijuana growing operation.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, after his office received an anonymous tip, deputies went to a local motel and were able to verify that Eurell was registered at the location. When preparing to make contact with him, he exited a room and law enforcement was able to apprehend him at the time around 12:30 a.m.

The Gallia Sheriff’s Office posted a video on social media early Tuesday morning after serving a search warrant on Woodsmill Road in the Bidwell area. Deputies were reportedly investigating a domestic incident that led to a search warrant at the residence where a suspected marijuana grow operation had reportedly been located. The sheriff said Eurell had reportedly “fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.”

Champlin encourages the public to contact his office at 740-446-1221 or through the anonymous tip line at 7430-446-6555 to provide any information that they may have regarding crimes being committed in Gallia County.

Eurell http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Eurell-1.jpg Eurell