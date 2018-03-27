‘Clovering’ Gallia County to promote 4-H

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County 4-H members have been seen around the county “clovering” schools and businesses.

By clovering, they have yard signs shaped like the 4-H clover symbol that they have been placing in the yards of schools and businesses to help promote the 4-H program in Gallia County.

“It helps us get the word out that 4-H is in the county and we are taking members, even those that are not members can go to 4-H camp,” said OSU Extension Educator Tracy Winters. “The clovering is a marketing program that we got through the Ohio 4-H foundation, which has grant money for clover signs and banners that promote joining 4-H and going to 4-H camp in the summer.”

The marketing campaign is focused on communicating two main ideas to the public – for youth to join 4-H and for all youth to attend 4-H camp during the summer. While they have clovers out banners will be placed with them sharing one of those messages. The deadline to join a local 4-H club is April 1.

“We chose local businesses, our community partners that support us…work with us throughout the year and it gets them a little bit of promotional support as we share it to our various Facebook pages,” said Winters.

When they clovered the schools, students were told about the numerous programs available for youth from kindergarten through 18. In Gallia County alone there are more than 40 various clubs offering specialty programs from shooting sports to horsemanship as well as general programs.

“All other clubs are general, kids can take any project that 4-H offers and there is over 200 they can take, everything from fishing to quilting to cooking to pigs, sheep, and goats. There is something in there for everybody,” said Winters.

4-H camps are offered to all ages of kids from kindergarten through 18 years old ranging from the traditional summer camp to specialty camps like STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and math), shooting sports, and camps with special provisions for students with special needs.

To learn more about 4-H in Gallia County, stop by the OSU Extension Office at 111 Jackson Pike.

The Gallia Shooting Aces 4-H club poses in front of Bossard Memorial Library after "clovering" it and promoting 4-H in Gallia County.

