Deputies search for suspect

BIDWELL — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Woodsmill Road in Bidwell Tuesday and discovered what is being called by law enforcement as an alleged indoor marijuana grow operation with a suspect at large.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for Matthew J. Eurell, 41, of Bidwell, for active warrants reportedly for failure to appear and domestic violence.

Champlin has been utilizing social media in his searches for persons of interest and released such a video on the Gallia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

“This is Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin coming to you from the Woodsmill Road area of Bidwell, Ohio, where an investigation into a domestic situation has led to a search warrant here at this residence where an indoor grow (marijuana) has been located. The suspect here at the residence, Matthew J. Eurell, had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers,” said Champlin in the video. “Mr. Eurell, you need to know that we are looking for you. We know that you have active warrants and now you will have another one based on this investigation. Mr. Eurell, you left before you cleaned out your indoor growing operation so we would encourage you to turn yourself into the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.”

Eurell was not in custody as of press time.

Champlin encourages the public to contact his office at 740-446-1221 or through the anonymous tip line at 7430-446-6555 to provide any information that they may have regarding crimes being committed in Gallia County.

Eurell http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Eurell.jpg Eurell